Exclusive: Kavita Banerjee to play the main negative in Peninsula Pictures’ supernatural Divya-Prem: Pyaar aur Rahasya Ki Kahaani for Sun Neo

Actress Kavita Banerjee who is known for her roles in Bhagya Lakshmi, Naagin 6, Teri Meri Ikk Jindri etc, will join the cast of Peninsula Pictures’ Sun Neo project titled Divya–Prem: Pyaar aur Rahasya ki Kahaani.

Divya–Prem: Pyaar aur Rahasya ki Kahaani is poised to be a stunning visual masterpiece, ushering audiences into an expansive and enchanting supernatural realm. This groundbreaking series will harness state-of-the-art CGI and VFX technology, expertly crafted to render a world rich with imagination and wonder vividly. With a keen focus on exceptional production values, “Divya–Prem: Pyaar aur Rahasya ki Kahaani” aspires to deliver a cinematic experience that captivates the senses, featuring opulent sets that evoke grandeur, meticulously designed visually striking aesthetics, and powerful performances that resonate with emotional depth. These thoughtful elements highlight the show’s artistic vision and reflect Sun Neo’s unwavering dedication to providing viewers with the premium entertainment they deserve.

As per media reports, Suraj Pratap Singh and Megha Ray will play the leads in the project.

We at IWMBuzz.com have learnt exclusively that Kavita Banerjee will play the main negative lead in the show. She will have an author-backed role which will be intriguing and challenging.

