Exclusive: Paritosh Tripathi to feature in the film Gram Panchayat Amrika

Actor Paritosh Tripathi who was recently seen in the Nana Patekar film Vanvaas, will be seen in the upcoming comedy satire film Gram Panchayat Amrika. Produced by Cilema Films, the film is set in Lucknow and has a unique plot.

We at IWMBuzz.com have already reported exclusively about actors Govind Pandey, Neha Sargam, Prashant Narayanan, Anil Rastogi playing pivotal roles in the movies. Govind Pandey has been seen in Vikram Vedha, Kathal, Farzi, Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar, Kavya Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon etc. Neha Sargam, who has been part of shows Chand Chupa Badal Mein, Ramayan, Punar Vivaah: Zindagi Milegi Dobara, Doli Armaanon Ki, Paramavatar Shri Krishna, makes her big screen debut with the film. Prashant who has a huge body of work that includes Murder 2, Mai, Peter Gaya Kaam Se, PM Narendra Modi, Badass Ravi Kumar will play a vital role. Anil Rastogi has featured in films The Accidental Prime Minister, Godaan, Raid, Mulk, Ishaqzaade, Guddu Rangeela etc. You can check out our exclusive news breaks here if you missed reading them.

Now, we hear of Paritosh Tripathi playing a vital role in the film. Paritosh has featured in an array of challenging projects Janhit Mein Jaari, Selfiee, Pyare Papa etc.

We buzzed Paritosh but did not get through to him.

