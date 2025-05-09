Exclusive: Neha Sargam to make her big screen debut with Gram Panchayat Amrika

Actress Neha Sargam who was last seen on TV in the show Yashomati Maiyaa Se Bole Nandlala and Mirzapur, will soon be seen debuting in the big screen space with the comedy satire film Gram Panchayat Amrika.

Neha who debuted on the small screen as a singer in Indian Idol 4, took to acting later. She has acted in shows Chand Chupa Badal Mein, Ramayan, Punar Vivaah: Zindagi Milegi Dobara, Doli Armaanon Ki, Paramavatar Shri Krishna etc.

Produced by Cilema Films, the film is set in Lucknow and has a unique plot.

We hear that Neha will play an integral role in the film. With this film, Neha will aim to create a lasting impact.

We buzzed Neha but did not hear from her.

We at IWMBuzz.com had earlier reported about actor Govind Pandey playing a key role in the film. Govind Pandey is known for his work in the OTT space as well as on the big screen. He played an engaging role in Hrithik Roshan’s Vikram Vedha. He was seen in the OTT space in the web series Kathal, Farzi, Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar etc. On TV, he was seen in the Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma starrer show on Sony TV, Kavya Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon. If you have missed reading this article, you can check it here.

