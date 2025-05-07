Exclusive: Govind Pandey to feature in the comedy satire Gram Panchayat Amrika

Seasoned actor Govind Pandey who was recently seen in the successful Hotstar series Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar, will be seen in a comedy satire film titled Gram Panchayat Amrika. Produced by Cilema Films, the film is set in Lucknow and has a unique plot.

Govind Pandey is known for his work in the OTT space as well as on the big screen. He played an engaging role in Hrithik Roshan’s Vikram Vedha. He was seen in the OTT space in the web series Kathal, Farzi, Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar etc. On TV, he was seen in the Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma starrer show on Sony TV, Kavya Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon.

As per a reliable source, “Govind Pandey will play a key role in the film, which will be based on an intricate plot in the village setup of the film.”

He had earlier talked to IWMBuzz.com on his role in Vikram Vedha where he stated bout enjoying working with Hrithik Roshan. He had also talked about the filming of the popular song Alcoholia with Hritik Roshan. He played the role of the gangster Parashuram Pandey in the film.

