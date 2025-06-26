TRP Ratings 26 June: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Becomes The No. 1 Show; Anupamaa And Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Follow

The year 2025’s biggest shakeups in the world of television ratings have started. The ratings released today, Week 24 of 2025, 26 June 2025 give us just that!! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony SAB) which has been on the rise in TVR for the past few weeks, is the No. 1 show across GECs with a TVR of 2.2. Anupamaa (Star Plus) has to settle for the No. 2 spot with a TVR of 2.1. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) follows next with a TVR of 2.0. Finally, there has been a rise in TVR of top-rated shows, with three shows moving past the 2.0 TVR. Udne Ki Aasha (Star Plus) sees a drop in ratings and goes below the 2 TVR mark after a long time, securing a TVR of 1.9.

Advocate Anjali Awasthi (Star Plus) follows with a TVR of 1.4. Colors shows Mangal Lakshmi, Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar and Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment S4 also secure a TVR of 1.4. Zee TV’s Vasudha is another show that has been on the rise, and sees a new high this week with a TVR of 1.3.

Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shahad Shahad (Star Plus) further drops with a TVR of 1.2. Zee TV’s Jaane Anjaane Tum Mile also sees a rise with a TVR of 1.2, and the same with Colors’ Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki which sees a rise with a TVR of 1.2. Star Plus’ Jhanak drops further to a TVR of 1.2 and also shares the same TVR with Colors’ Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav. Zee TV shows Jagriti – Ek Naya Safar, Bhagya Lakshmi and Kumkum Bhagya see a rise and get a TVR of 1.1

Noyontara (Colors) which opened at 1.3 last week drops to a TVR of 1.0 this week. Jadu Teri Nazar – Dayan Ka Mausam (Star Plus) and Jamai No. 1 (Zee TV) secure a TVR of 1.0. Parineetii (Colors) drops to a TVR of 0.9. Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil (Sony SAB) rises a bit and secures a TVR of 0.8. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season (Sony TV) opens at a TVR of 0.3.

Have the shocking turnarounds in the TVR of your favourite shows shocked you?