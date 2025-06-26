Exclusive: Tasneem Khan to enter Sony TV’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season

Young actress Tasneem Khan who has shared screen space with Shivangi Joshi in the romantic-medical drama Amazon miniTV series Heartbeats, will soon join the cast of Sony TV’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season. Produced by Balaji Telefilms, the show stars Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi. Shivangi Joshi, in the role of Bhagyashree, has experienced heartbreak in love and is now forced to pretend to be a married person for her parents’ sake.

The audience has seen Bhagyashree and Rishabh’s entry into her life. It is to be seen how the free-spirited Rishabh will transform the lonely life of Bhagyashree.

Now, at this juncture, the show will see the entry of Tasneem Khan who has earlier worked with Shivangi Joshi in Heartbeats. She will enter the show as the younger sister of Bhagyashree.

As per a reliable source, “Tasneem Khan will play the role of Revati, who will be the younger sister of Bhagyashree.”

We buzzed the actress but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not receive a response until we filed the story.

