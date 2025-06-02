Exclusive: Naveen Saini and Bidisha Ghosh join the cast of Colors’ Noyontara

Noyontara the upcoming supernatural thriller follows the story of 23-year-old Noyontara (played by Shruti Bhist), who acts as a bridge between the living and the dead. Gifted with the ability to see spirits, she helps them heal their pain and fulfil their unaccomplished wishes. Produced by Peninsula Pictures, the show will be the next big launch on Colors. The show will see Bengali actor Arjun Chakraborty debuting on TV with this show as the lead.

We at IWMBuzz.com were the first to report exclusively about Mishri fame Shruti Bhist and noted Bengali actor Arjun Chakraborty playing the leads in this supernatural. We also wrote about seasoned actress Narayani Shastri and Simron Upadhyay joining the show. If you have missed reading these stories, you can check them here.

Exclusive: Shruti Bhist and Bengali actor Arjun Chakrabarty to play leads in Peninsula Pictures’ next for Colors

Exclusive: Narayani Shastri joins the cast of Peninsula Pictures’ next for Colors

We now hear of senior actors Naveen Saini and Bididha Ghosh joining the cast in vital roles. Naveen Saini has been part of the cast of the long-running popular show Kundali Bhagya. Bidisha Ghosh has been a part of Parineetii presently. She was also seen in Kathaa Ankahee.

As per a reliable source, “Naveen Saini and Bidisha Ghosh will play the parents of the lead, Noyontara. They will have powerful roles to play.”

