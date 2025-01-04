Exclusive: Narayani Shastri joins the cast of Peninsula Pictures’ next for Colors

Producers Alind Srivastava and Nissar Parvez’ banner, Peninsula Pictures will soon come up with a supernatural thriller show for Colors. This show will be placed at the late-night programming slot. As we know, Piyush Gupta, Alind Srivastava and Nissar Parvez’ Raindance Entertainment are all set to launch the historical show on the life and journey of Tulsidas, the renowned poet on Zee TV. The show titled Rambhakt Tulsidas will have child actor Naman Ratan playing the titular role of Tulsidas. Tarun Khanna, Rati Pandey and Amit Pachori will be in the prime cast.

Getting back to Peninsula Pictures’ Colors show, IWMBuzz.com has reported exclusively about Shruti Bhist of Mishri fame, being locked to play the female lead. We also wrote about Bengali actor Arjun Chakrabarty playing the male lead in the show. Arjun is best known for portraying the character Gora in the Bengali musical television series Gaaner Oparey which aired on Star Jalsha. If you have missed reading this story, you can check it here.

Now, we hear of seasoned campaigner Narayani Shastri joining the cast of this show. Narayani is a power-packed performer, known for her acting credentials in shows Phir Subah Hogi, Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se, Piy Rangrezz, Rishton Ka Chakravyuh, Nazar, Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha, Laal Banarasi etc.

As per a reliable source, “Narayani Shastri will play a powerful role in the show.”

