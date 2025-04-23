Akshay Mhatre joins the cast of Shirdi Wale Sai Baba as Vishwanath Shinde

Sony Entertainment Television’s Shirdi Wale Sai Baba will bring viewers closer to the essence of faith and spirituality and spread hope and positivity through its compelling storytelling and layered characters.

Adding a layer of intensity to the narrative is an actor – Akshay Mhatre, who steps into the role of Vishwanath Shinde, a young and fiercely ambitious Tehsildar from the British era. With dreams of becoming a Collector, Vishwanath arrives in Shirdi on a mission that blurs the lines between duty, disbelief, and destiny.

As Vishwanath conspires to dismantle people’s faith in Sai Baba, he faces failures at every turn, each one only strengthening Baba’s divine image.

Confirming his role, Akshay Mhatre shares,” I feel truly grateful to be part of a show like Shirdi Wale Sai Baba that connects so deeply with audiences. Vishwanath is a complex character shaped by trauma, loss, and ambition. He believes power can heal his wounds, and that makes his journey both intense and emotional. Playing this role has allowed me to explore a wide range of emotions, and I’m looking forward to how viewers will react to his transformation.”

Don’t miss this powerful chapter in Vishwanath Shinde’s journey from pride to awakening, only on Shirdi Wale Sai Baba, Monday to Friday at 7 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV, from April 21st.