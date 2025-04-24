Veteran Actor Sachin Pilgaonkar Joins Shirdi Wale Sai Baba

Sony Entertainment Television’s latest offering, Shirdi Wale Sai Baba, promises to take audiences on a profound journey of faith and transformation. Rooted in Sai Baba’s timeless teachings, the show is set to be enriched further by the presence of veteran actor and revered performer Sachin Pilgaonkar, who steps in as the Sutradhar (the narrator) and guiding voice of the show.

As the narrator, Sachin Pilgaonkar will guide viewers through each episode, helping them understand how Sai Baba’s simple yet powerful messages are meaningful and relevant even today. His voice will emphasize the stories and highlight the values of kindness and hope. Known for his versatility and unmatched legacy in Indian cinema and television, Sachin Pilgaonkar brings both gravitas and emotional depth to the show through his narration. His spiritual connection to Sai Baba further adds a heartfelt layer to his role as the Sutradhar.

Sharing his thoughts on being part of Shirdi Wale Sai Baba, Sachin Pilgaonkar says, “This isn’t just another professional milestone for me, it’s something deeply devotional. I’ve always been a devoted follower of Sai Baba, and his teachings have been a constant source of strength and guidance in my life. Hence, when I was asked to be the Sutradhar of this show, I saw it as more than just a professional service, it felt like a heartfelt tribute to my faith. Through my narration, I hope to convey Baba’s wisdom’s simplicity, depth, and timeless relevance and gently remind people that his values of love, compassion, and humility are needed now more than ever.”

With Shirdi Wale Sai Baba, every Monday to Friday at 7 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.