Shivangi Joshi Shares First Look as Bhagyashree Iyer Ahead of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Premiere

Shivangi Joshi has shared the look of her character Bhagyashree Iyer on social media from the new season of the show ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’ which started today. She posted pictures of her look in a golden-beige saree, simple jewellery and glasses and wrote, “Meet Bhagyashree Iyer. Soft heart, strong spirit. Watch #BadeAchheLagteHai New Season. Starting today, at 8:30 pm only on #SonyEntertainmentTelevision and Sony LIV.”

See photos:

In this new season, Shivangi is seen with Harshad Chopra, who plays Rishabh. The first episode showed Bhagyashree’s quiet and lonely life, where society is arguing over her dog, Kaddu.

On New Year’s Eve, Bhagyashree goes to work and later attends a society party at her friends’ insistence. There, she also receives a proposal, which she rejects. Meanwhile, her dog gets lost, and while searching for it, she meets Rishabh. Rishabh’s kind attitude towards others touches Bhagyashree deeply.

At the end of the episode, Bhagyashree calls one of her colleagues and allows him to call a friend for an interview and that friend turns out to be Rishabh.

The beginning of the show presents a simple but effective story to the audience. Now it remains to be seen what twists Bhagyashree and Rishabh’s meeting brings.

The show is trending on social media with hashtags like #Rishree and #BALH.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4 is the fourth season of the popular Indian television series, produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms. The show stars Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda as the lead pair, Bhagyashree Iyer and Rishabh Kapoor.