Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season Upcoming Twist: Rishabh steals important documents; Bhagyashree gets blamed

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season, the Sony Entertainment Television show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen engaging drama with Rishabh Kapoor (Harshad Chopda) looking to find the evidence needed to save his ill father and bring him out of jail. He also harbours the intention of getting the house property of Bhagyashree’s (Shivangi Joshi) father, and has pushed Kartik to the brink. Amidst this is the love story of Rishabh and Bhagyashree. Bhagyashree has fallen for Rishabh and believes that he is a very straightforward man. Beneath the hidden motives of Rishabh, he too has a soft corner for Bhagyashree, but does not accept it as of now.

The upcoming episode will lean more towards Rishabh trying to get his father out of jail, as he is continuously ill. The plot will also show Kartik eventually getting the house papers and giving them to Purav. Rishabh will put Bhagyashree in a spot of bother when he will steal a few important documents from her office and also transfer big money into her account. This will automatically point the finger at Bhagyashree for taking money in return for the papers. It will be interesting to see how Rishabh will react when Bhagyashree will get into a big soup created by him.

What will happen next?

