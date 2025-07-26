Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season Serial Spoiler: Vinayak In Life-Threatening Situation, Bhagyashree-Rishabh’s Romance Unaware Of Chaos

The Sony Entertainment Television show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season has seen interesting drama with Rishabh (Harshad Chopda) hiding his identity and Bhagyashree (Shivangi Joshi) falling in love with him. On the other hand, Rishabh’s brother, Purab, blackmails Kartik into getting his father to sign important property-related papers. Kartik finds himself trapped, while Bhagyashree is unaware. Rishabh also questions his worries for Bhagyashree.

Check out the latest update on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season upcoming episode spoiler number 31

In the upcoming episode, viewers will see a shocking twist when Vinayak lands in a life-threatening situation. In the slow moments of life, Rishabh slowly secures Bhagyashree’s hair, leaving her lost in the moment. This brings Rishabh and Bhagyashree close to each other.

On the other hand, Purab calls Kartik, threatening him to get his father’s signature done as soon as possible. Meanwhile, Vinayak opens the door, and a mystery man points a gun at him, leaving Kartik and Vinayak shocked. As the mystery man shoots, housemates are terrified of the worst.

Did the mystery man shoot Bhagyashree’s father?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season chronicles the story of a South Indian girl, Bhagyashree Iyer, played by Shivangi Joshi, whose heart breaks as her boyfriend ditches her as she leaves her house for him. Bhagyashree finds it difficult to trust and love again, but her parents, who are unaware of the truth, come to meet her and her husband in Mumbai, and then she takes the help of her colleague, a Punjabi boy, Rishabh Kapoor, played by Harshad Chopda, who fakes to be her husband and their love story begins.