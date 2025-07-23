Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Rishabh on a mission; looks for evidence

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season, the Sony Entertainment Television show, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen engaging drama with Bhagyashree (Shivangi Joshi) totally smitten in love with Rishabh (Harshad Chopda). She went on to confess his love before him, and it left him speechless. We wrote about Bhagyashree earlier, feeling the pain of seeing her ex-lover Nikhil again. However, Rishabh managed to hide her weakness and change it into her strength by standing beside her. All of his goodness pushed Bhagyashree to confess her love for Rishabh. But she was not aware that Rishabh was not what he seemed to be.

We have written about Rishabh being RK, the wealthy businessman, to buy Bhagyashree’s family house.

The upcoming episode will also give a hint to RK being on a mission. The audience will get to know that RK’s father (played by Ashish Kaul) is presently in jail and that RK is on a mission to find the evidence needed to bring his father out.

A few intriguing elements related to RK’s family and his intentions will come to the fore in the upcoming episodes.

What will happen next?

