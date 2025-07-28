Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’s Bhagya aka Shivangi Joshi Slays in Desi Chic Look

A Show That Keeps Viewers Hooked. Sony TV’s popular daily Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 continues entertaining audiences with its engaging storyline and refreshing chemistry. Leading the way is Shivangi Joshi, who plays the graceful and independent Bhagyashree “Bhagya” Iyer with natural ease.

Bold and Beautiful: Shivangi’s Ethnic Glam. The actress recently lit up Instagram by sharing photos from her latest ethnic photoshoot. Donning a rich black sharara set with intricate embroidery, Shivangi Joshi looked regal. Her outfit combined traditional roots with a modern silhouette, giving off major festive inspiration.

Desi Chic Done Right: Makeup, Hair & Vibe Styled with sleek straight hair and subtle glam makeup, Shivangi’s look was bold and balanced. Her confident aura was the real highlight, as she posed effortlessly, letting her outfit and expression do the talking. Her playful caption, “Sharara sharara main hoon ek sharara…”, matched the mood perfectly and had fans gushing.

The Perfect Balance of On-Screen Grace & Off-Screen Glam. Currently winning hearts as Bhagya in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3, Shivangi Joshi continues to prove her versatility. She brings depth to her character on-screen, while off-screen, she impresses with her ever-evolving fashion game. Whether draped in desi wear or donning Western fits, Shivangi knows how to own every frame.

A Style Icon in the Making. With each post, Shivangi Joshi reaffirms her status as a talented actress and a fashion-forward icon. Her latest look is another example of how she effortlessly blends elegance with edge; fans can’t stop raving about it.