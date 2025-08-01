Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Bhagyashree tracks Rishabh’s phone; reaches the hospital

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season, the Sony Entertainment Television show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen engaging drama with Bhagyashree (Shivangi Joshi) being caught in an interrogation and deep turmoil after Rishabh (Harshad Chopda) stole a few important documents from her office safe, after which he deposited cash into her account. He made it look as though she had sold the papers for money. After putting Bhagyashree in a messy situation, it was Rishabh himself who saved her and proved her innocence. As we know, Rishabh has fallen in love with Bhagyashree, but, at the same time, is hellbent on seeking revenge.

We know by now that Rishabh is in a bothersome state with the illness of his father, who is a jail convict, admitted to the hospital. The upcoming episode will see Bhagyashree tracking Rishabh’s phone as she will find his actions and behaviour to be fishy. She will notice that Rishabh is proceeding in a hurry. In fact, Rishabh would have received a call that his father is critical. Rishabh will rush to the hospital, and Bhagyashree will reach the hospital by tracking him.

Will Bhagyashree see the real face of Rishabh?

