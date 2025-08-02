Shivangi Joshi’s Stunning Blouse Styles in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain S4 Are Redefining Traditional Glam

1. Ivory Elegance with Golden

Embroidery Shivangi Joshi mesmerizes in a cream silk saree paired with a half-sleeve blouse richly embroidered in gold zari. The blouse features delicate but defined detailing on the sleeve borders and neckline, giving off royal wedding vibes. Her choice of glasses with this look adds a modern personal touch to a traditional silhouette.

2. South Indian Bridal Charm in Red

In a vibrant red Kanjeevaram saree look, Shivangi wears a blouse with puffed sleeves and gold threadwork embroidery. The blouse’s neckline is traditional and the sleeve borders are accentuated with thick zari, complementing her temple jewellery and jasmine-adorned braid perfectly.

3. Subtle Gold with Contrast Sleeve

Seen in a muted gold saree, this blouse stands out for its contrast sleeve in deep blue with intricate golden buti work. The elbow-length sleeve brings a structured finish, and the blouse’s overall fit is regal and graceful, perfect for a temple or festive wedding function.

4. Soft White Simplicity

Here, she wears a white cotton-silk saree with a simple matching blouse featuring a rounded neckline and elbow-length sleeves. The blouse design is minimal, letting her expression and storyline take center stage. Yet the clean tailoring makes it effective for emotional and graceful on-screen moments.

5. Violet Beauty with Subtle Gold & Pink Accents

In another elegant appearance, Shivangi Joshi is seen wearing a violet-coloured blouse that features delicate golden and soft pink small printed motifs throughout. The blouse has a unique neckline—a mix of circular and V-shape—that adds a flattering dimension to the overall design. With 3/4th sleeves and minimalistic styling, this blouse strikes the perfect balance between festive and graceful, making it ideal for traditional gatherings or intimate ceremonies.

6. Classic Pink and Orange Fusion

In one of the most vibrant looks, Shivangi rocks a dual-tone silk saree with a bright pink blouse. The blouse features floral embroidery on the sleeves and a rounded neckline, paired beautifully with a tight gajra bun. The fresh color palette, mixed with heavy gold jewellery, offers a traditional South Indian vibe with youthful energy.

Conclusion

Each blouse Shivangi Joshi dons in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain S4 is more than just costume—it narrates character, culture, and elegance. Her looks are inspiring a whole new wave of saree styling and giving major ethnic fashion goals to fans across the country.