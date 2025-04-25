Anuja Sathe to Play as Karpura Devi in Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan

Sony Entertainment Television is set to bring alive an epic saga of bravery, leadership, and legacy with its upcoming historical drama, Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. This grand spectacle traces the extraordinary journey of Prithviraj Chauhan, from a young, innocent prince to one of India’s most iconic warrior kings. The show explores his early years, capturing the trials, triumphs, and defining moments that shaped his legacy as a legendary ruler.

Adding to the stellar ensemble is the immensely talented actress Anuja Sathe, who essays the pivotal role of Karpura Devi, the dignified and wise queen mother of Prithviraj Chauhan. Anuja brings grace, gravitas, and emotional depth to the role of Karpura Devi — a character rooted in tradition, inner strength, and maternal instinct. As a guiding force in Prithviraj’s life, Karpura Devi is both the emotional anchor and a symbol of unwavering resilience in the young king’s journey.

Elated to be a part of the show and talk about the role, Anuja Sathe shares, “I honestly feel deeply connected to history and different cultures. So when I was offered this role, I knew I had to take this. As an actor, I’ve always believed that the most powerful roles are the ones that make you feel something beyond the script — and Karpura Devi does exactly that for me. From the very beginning, I was drawn to the emotional layers and dignity of Karpura Devi — she is not just a mother in the traditional sense but also someone who deeply understands her son’s destiny and quietly prepares him for it.

Karpura Devi carries a certain reality and poise; getting into that mindset took a lot of internal work. I remember during the initial costume trial when I first wore her royal attire with the elaborate jewelry, something shifted within me. I looked in the mirror, and I didn’t see Anuja for the first time — I saw Karpura Devi. That moment gave me goosebumps. It made me realize the weight of the legacy I was stepping into, and I felt an immense sense of responsibility to do justice to her journey.”

Stay tuned as Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan launches soon on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony Liv.