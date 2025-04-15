Who Rocked the Thigh-High Slit Dress Look? Tejasswi, Mouni, or Hina

Tejasswi Prakash, Mouni Roy, and Hina Khan each took their spin on the bold silhouette, serving fierce femininity, effortless glam, and attitude. Let’s decode who wore what—and how they each made the daring slit look uniquely their own.

Tejasswi Prakash: Drama Meets Power Pose

Tejasswi Prakash owned the frame in a structured one-shoulder black gown with an audaciously high slit and asymmetric neckline. The edgy silhouette was balanced with minimalist styling—sleek, pulled-back hair in a high ponytail, bold brows, bronzed skin, and glossy nude lips. Her statement gold earrings and heels added just the right amount of shine without competing with the dress. Tejasswi’s confidence elevated the look—this wasn’t just fashion but a moment.

Mouni Roy: Velvet Vixen

Mouni chose a body-hugging velvet number with a sultry sweetheart neckline and one full sleeve that added luxe texture. The slit revealed sky-high stilettos and toned legs, but the magic was in the attitude. Her hair was straight and sleek, letting her fierce smokey eyes and nude pout do the talking. The deep wine-red backdrop added a moody, high-fashion editorial vibe to her look. Subtle, sexy, and polished—Mouni went for glam with depth.

Hina Khan: Red Carpet Royalty

Hina Khan brought major red carpet energy in her black velvet gown with sheer mesh sleeves and artful draping. Her gown had old Hollywood drama, but her styling kept it modern—dewy makeup, a glossy mauve lip, and soft waves pulled back for a clean yet regal finish. The necklace with a deep red pendant added a pop of color, breaking the monotony of black and enhancing her overall glow. Her strappy heels and confident stride were the cherry on top.

So, Who Nailed It? Each star brought her flavor to the classic black slit gown—Tejasswi gave us edgy and powerful, Mouni served sleek and sensual, while Hina embodied vintage glam. Fashion isn’t a competition, but if it were, this would be the fiercest three-way tie: one gown, three divas, and endless inspiration.