Rakul Preet Singh & Jackky Bhagnani enjoy a romantic getaway for their anniversary celebration

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are spending time together in the Maldives, taking a break from their professional schedules. The actress shared glimpses from their trip on social media, posting a picture with Jackky while enjoying a meal in the pool.

In the image, Rakul and Jackky are seen in a relaxed setting, surrounded by scenic views. The couple enjoyed a floating breakfast apart from sharing several images with a few other friends and general images. Rakul expressed her feelings for Jackky in a heartfelt caption, giving fans a peek into their vacation.

On the professional front, Rakul has been busy with multiple projects. She recently finished filming a part of De De Pyaar De 2 in Patiala. The film, directed by Anshul Sharma, brings her back in the role of Aisha alongside Ajay Devgn.

The sequel introduces R. Madhavan in a key role. He will be playing the father of Rakul’s character, adding a new dynamic to the story. The film is expected to have lighthearted moments, with comedic exchanges between Madhavan and Devgn’s characters.

Apart from this, Rakul was recently seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi, where she starred with Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. With multiple films lined up, she continues to balance her work commitments while taking time off for personal moments. Fans are eagerly waiting for her upcoming releases.