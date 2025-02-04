‘Bigg Boss 18’ fame Chum Darang documents her ‘HOMECOMING’ as she finally returns home

Bigg Boss 18 contestant and 4th runner-up, Chum Darang, recently returned to her hometown of Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh, after her time on the reality show. Her participation in the show brought significant attention to her and also shed light on her hometown.

Sharing her thoughts on social media, Darang reflected on how the Bigg Boss journey had been a life-changing experience. She acknowledged the challenges and emotional moments inside the house while also expressing gratitude for the support she received. She credited her journey to the people who voted for her, sent messages, and supported her throughout, stating that their encouragement helped her navigate difficult times.

View Instagram Post 1: 'Bigg Boss 18' fame Chum Darang documents her 'HOMECOMING' as she finally returns home

Upon her return, Darang was welcomed warmly by the people of Pasighat. She shared a video capturing her homecoming, showing her excitement about being back and the honor she received from various local organizations. Among those she thanked were Hon’ble MLA Pasighat, Babing Tapi Darang, Adi Ba:ne Kebang Youth Wing, Bogong Banggo Yameng Kebang, ABAK, AESDSU, WASE, and JMS Youth Wing.

While Bigg Boss 18 was a significant chapter in her life, Darang emphasized that her journey does not end here. She hinted at more things to come, leaving her supporters eager to see what she does next. Her return has not only been a personal moment of joy but also a celebration for her community, which takes pride in her accomplishments.

During and post her journey in Bigg Boss 18, Chum Darang continues to be linked to the winner of this season, Karan Veer Mehra, and while they are extremely close to each other, they haven’t given any tag to their relationship yet.