Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Dismisses Naagin 7 Rumors, Checkout Her Reaction

Naagin 7 has been in the headlines for a few months now. Every time Bigg Boss ends, the audience and fans expect that someone among the top female contestants will surely be part of Ekta Kapoor’s show. This time, too, rumors of Eisha Singh and Chahat Pandey made it to headlines for being approached for the role. In addition, for the last few days, Udaariyaan actresses Isha Malviya and Priyanka Chopra Chahar Choudhary have been news for Naagin 7. After days of huge buzz, Priyanka finally dismissed the rumors. Check it out below.

Priyanka took to her Instagram handle and shared a story. In her story, she sarcastically replied to the rumors of her joining Naagin 7 and said that she enjoyed the buzz but clarified that though she enjoyed it, she is not part of the show. In the text, she wrote, “Rumors? Oh, I’ve seen them. The excitement? Not gonna lie, I enjoyed it! But let’s keep it real-Nope, (with a snake emoji) not me.”

Further focusing on the exciting and important things ahead in her career, Priyanka concluded, “Now that the air is clear, it’s time to move on to more exciting things!” On the other hand, Isha Malaviya has yet to clarify her part, as her name is also in the headlines for being the next Naagin.

Naagin is a well-known fictional show that has been entertaining the audience for many years now. It has six seasons, and the buzz is high for the seventh season.