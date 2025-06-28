Bigg Boss Deaths: Shefali Jariwala To Sidharth Shukla – 7 Contestants Whose Lives Ended Too Soon

Bigg Boss is India’s most popular and controversial reality show, having introduced several stars over the years. But sadly, a few contestants who once lit up the Bigg Boss house are no longer with us. From unexpected tragedy to illness, these stars lost their lives too soon, leaving behind memories and a void in the hearts of their loved ones.

7 Bigg Boss Contestants Whose Lives Ended Too Soon

1) Shefali Jariwala

Actress Shefali Jariwala, widely known for her song “Kaanta Laga” and her stint in Bigg Boss 13, passed away last night, June 27, 2025. According to the reports, the actress died due to a heart attack. Husband Parag Tyagi rushed the actress to the Bellevue Multi-speciality Hospital around 11:25, where she was declared dead. She was just 42 years old, and fans, family, and friends are mourning her tragic death.

2) Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth was the winner of Bigg Boss 13, and the late actress Shefali Jariwala was also part of the same season. According to the media reports, the actor died on September 2, 2021, due to a heart attack, and he was just 40 years old at the time of his passing. He rose to fame with his stints in shows like Balika Vadhu, Jaane Pehchaane Se Ajnabbi, Dil Se Dil Tak, and more.

3) Pratyusha Banerjee

Pratyusha was part of Bigg Boss 7, in which actress Gauhar Khan lifted the trophy. But as per the reports, the actress committed suicide on April 1, 2016, in her Mumbai apartment. She was just 24 years old.



4) Swami Om

He was one of the most controversial contestants in the history of Bigg Boss. Swami Om participated in the 10th season of Bigg Boss, where Manveer Gurjar emerged as the winner. As per the reports, Swami died on February 3, 2021, at the age of 63, after battling with COVID-19, while other reports claim he died due to a paralytic attack.

5) Sonali Phogat

Indian politician and social media personality Sonali participated in Bigg Boss 14 in 2020. She was the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party from Hisar, Haryana. She died due to a heart attack on August 23, 2022, in Goa, as per the reports. She was just 42 years old.

6) Somadas Chathannoor

Singer and Bigg Boss Malayalam contestant Somadas passed away in 2021. As per the reports, the star died due to a heart attack, while many reports claim he passed away due to COVID-19 complications. He was 42 at the time of his death.

7) Jayashree Ramaiah

Known for her participation in Bigg Boss Kannada season 3, Jayashree died by suicide in 2020, as per the reports. The actress was battling with depression. As per the reports, she was in her 30s at the time of her passing.