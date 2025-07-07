Parag Tyagi Dismisses Rumours About Pet Dog Simba’s Health After Shefali Jariwala’s Death

A few days after the death of Shefali Jariwala, her husband and actor Parag Tyagi shared an emotional video on social media and dismissed the rumours that his pet dog Simba is ill. Parag posted a video on Instagram, in which he is seen distributing food packets to the needy people in Mumbai and Simba was also with him.

Sharing this video, Parag wrote, “Simba is Hail & Hearty and doing all the rituals to be done by a son for his mom. This video is for all those wonderful people who were really concerned about our baby Simba because of some heartless people spreading false news about our baby Simba’s health just to garner few likes and views. simba I would like to thank everyone who are really concerned about God bless you all”

In the video, elderly women were seen blessing Parag and Simba, which made fans emotional.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DLx2yZTtO8c/?hl=en

The very next day of Shefali’s death, Parag was also seen taking Simba for a walk, which some people questioned. But now this video of Parag has silenced all the negativity.

Shefali Jariwala first gained popularity from the remix of the song ‘Kaanta Laga’. She died on June 27 at the age of 42. Parag immediately took her to the hospital but the doctors declared her dead. The cause of her death has not been revealed yet and the reason has been stated as “reserved” in the postmortem report.

Parag and Shefali met in 2010 and got married in 2014 after dating for four years. Both have also appeared together in reality shows like ‘Nach Baliye’.

Everyone’s prayers are with Parag and Simba.

