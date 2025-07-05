Sona Mohapatra Slammed for ‘Insensitive’ Kaanta Laga Post After Shefali Jariwala’s Death

Actress Shefali Jariwala, who became famous with the superhit remix Kaanta Laga released in 2002, recently died of cardiac arrest at the age of 42. While the entire industry is saddened by her demise, an Instagram post by singer Sona Mohapatra is now embroiled in controversy on social media.

Sona took a dig at the directors of the ‘Kaanta Laga’ video Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru without naming anyone and wrote, “3 Legends created KAANTA LAGA.

Composer, Lyricist & Singer; RD Burman, Majrooh Sultanpuri, Lata Mangeshkar”

With this, she criticised those who are doing PR stunts on Shefali’s death by calling themselves “makers”.

She further wrote, “These two only created a smutty video with a remix with a 19 yr old. (Of course no permissions from legends required for their xx interpretation).”

Sona also targeted Viral Bhayani, saying that it is a “paid site” that spread the news of this alleged ‘retirement’.

When people called her ‘insensitive’, she replied, “are we okay with RD Burman, Lata Mangeshkar, Majrooh Sultanpuri. A legends of our musical heritage fading & getting disconnected from their own creations? We are OK with Paid PR to milk someone’s death ? Calling yourself the ‘makers’ of Kaanta Laga is okay when you just the makers of a remix video ?”

Sona’s post is being trolled heavily on social media, where many are calling it ‘tasteless’ and ‘insensitive’ after Shefali’s death.

Shefali died of a heart attack at her home in Andheri, Mumbai at the age of 42. She was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead.

Shefali, who became an overnight star with Kaanta Laga, later worked in the TV world and appeared in shows like Bigg Boss, Nach Baliye.

