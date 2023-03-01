Sona Mohapatra and Shehnaaz Gill are two of the most admired and loved personalities in the country at present. While Sona Mohapatra is a famous singer who’s been mesmerizing everyone with the melancholy and shrill of her voice since the beginning of her career, Shehnaaz Gill, on the other hand, has been winning everyone’s hearts for real ever since she became a part of reality show Bigg Boss. From TV to eventually being all set to make her grand debut in Salman Khan’s “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan”, Shehnaaz Gill and her inspiring journey has been truly wonderful and inspiring to the core. Well, off-late, Sona Mohapatra has made news for her tweets against Shehnaaz Gill. Media reports suggest that the reason behind the same is that Shehnaaz has come out in support of alleged sexual predator Sajid Khan. And guess what? Once again, Sona Mohapatra has lashed out at Shehnaaz Gill.

As per the latest media reports in DNA India, Sona Mohapatra once again blasted Shehnaaz Gill in a new tweet. She wrote,

In my book of feminism,not ‘all women angels’ & nor are ‘all men’ monsters & women who puncture/set back the fight for equality by being opportunistic & suck up to serial sexual perverts like Sajjid Khan need to be held accountable & called out.Stop with this victimhood paid PR. https://t.co/GQqbgm7DRy — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) February 28, 2023

