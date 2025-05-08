Shehnaaz Gill’s Desi Girl Vibe In Aesthetic Suits That Have Us Swooning

Shehnaaz Gill is a whole vibe, whether talking about her fashion sense, acting, modeling, or singing. However, today we will take a look at her fashion choices in terms of suits, showcasing her desi girl charm in aesthetic pieces. With her style, she blends traditional grace with modern twists perfectly.

1) Red Hot Suit

Shehnaaz perfectly balances vibrancy with her aesthetic style. The actress picked a hot red high-neck kurta featuring intricate threadwork details around the neckline and borders. She teamed it with matching pant-style bottoms and a plain dupatta, defining ‘beauty in simplicity’.

2) Sunshine In Yellow Suit

Another example is yet again simple but elegant. Shehnaaz wore a sunshine yellow pastel suit. The outfit has a yellow kurta featuring shiny golden zari work around the oval neckline and interesting floral work around the borders, adding an extra dose of glamour. A matching dupatta and comfortable bottoms made this look aesthetic and stunning.

3) Purple Pinch

Shehnaaz is proving suits can go wherever you go. The actress is serving a ‘desi girl’ vibe in a simple purple kurta that looks royal. She teamed it with a contrasting beige dupatta and bottom, balancing pop style with aesthetics. She flaunted her natural glow with her simple suit, which looked perfect for making your day easy and breezy.

4) Blue Glamour

Raise the bar like Shehnaaz in this blue velvet suit. Picking up a suit, the actress gives off a desi girl vibe, but the intricate pattern and edgy cuts make this fit a masterpiece in itself. The intricate zari and threadwork looked beautiful, while the low neckline added a bold touch, making the actress look glamorous.

5) Magnetic Maroon Suit

Shehnaaz is redefining traditional Punjabi charm with a modern twist. The actress wore a sleeveless plain maroon short kurta teamed with matching Patiala bottoms, serving goals. She looked beautiful with a pretty choker.