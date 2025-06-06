Shehnaaz Gill, Sunayana Fozdar And Ashnoor Kaur Set Party Mood In Gen-Z Styles – Take A Look

Gen-Z fashion is all over nowadays. When it comes to style, Gen Z knows how to make a statement with simple outfits. And if you’re looking for some amazing suggestions, look no further, as the top actresses of the town, Shehnaaz Gill, Sunayana Fozdar, and Ashnoor Kaur, have got you covered with their trendy, chic, and simple looks that are serving ‘party’ vibes.

Shehnaaz Gill

The pretty lady chose a plain white shirt that she tucked in with a shimmery silver mini skirt featuring sequins, complete with a thigh-high slit, adding a touch of party vibes. However, Shehnaaz completed her look with minimal, dewy makeup, a clean-girl style ponytail, and black high heels, perfectly balancing Gen-Z fashion with comfort. Isn’t this a must-try look for your party?

2) Sunayana Fozdar

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress is taking up the monsoon vibe with her simplicity. The actress wore a tie-dye, greenish-blue maxi dress featuring a bodycon fit, giving Gen-Z vibes. However, the thigh-high slit added a bold touch, and with her open hairstyle, minimal makeup, and accessories, she looked ready for the perfect day out at the beach. So, are you ready to slay like Sunayana?

3) Ashnoor Kaur

With her cuteness overloaded Barbie theme look, the Suman Indori actress is taking us back in time. The actress wore a sleeveless pink checkered top teamed with a pleated skirt, combining Gen-Z style with vintage wows. Her simple makeup and hairstyle allowed her Barbie doll look to shine perfectly, making us fans of hers. So, are you joining the party with this look?

Whose Gen-Z-inspired chic and comfortable style did you like?