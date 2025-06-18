TV Actresses Rubina Dilaik, Sunayana Fozdar, And Divyanka Tripathi Have Outfits For Every Mood – See Pics

For girls, fashion is just as important as anything else. Whether heading out for a vacation or wanting to stand out at a party, the females always dress according to the occasion. This time, TV actresses Rubina Dilaik, Sunayana Fozdar, and Divyanka Tripathi have outfits for your moody days. Check it out below.

1) Rubina Dilaik’s Party Ready Look

The Laughter Chefs actress is stealing hearts with her chic look. Rubina wore a dual-color, red and pink, strapless gown that accentuated her jaw-dropping collarbones and beautiful shoulders. The long tail, adorned with bow details around her waist, adds a statement touch, while the combination of baby pink and red balances elegance with charm. Her minimalist makeup, paired with beautiful poppy earrings, made her look perfect for a party or a red carpet.

2) Sunayana Fozdar’s Bossy Vibes

Sunayana is taking the fashion bar high with her simple yet sophisticated style. To make this breezy monsoon feel even more beautiful, the actress chose a rainbow-colored co-ord set featuring a white crop top with a cropped, sleeveless jacket and matching bottom, exuding bossy vibes. Her beach waves hairstyle and dewy makeup made her look stunning.

3) Divyanka Tripathi’s Vacation Comfort Look

Making vacation feel lighter and more beautiful, Divyanka opted for a comfortable look. The actress wore a plain white Anarkali-style kurta that looked like a maxi gown. Ditching heavy makeup and accessories, the actress flaunted her smile, wearing red lipstick while her simplicity and comfortable look made her look gorgeous. At the same time, the pure white attire exuded a divine vibe.

So, whose moody fashion choices did you like the most?