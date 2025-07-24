Ashnoor Kaur Graduates In BMM From Jai Hind College – A Perfect Blend Of Beauty With Brains!

Television star and social media sensation Ashnoor Kaur has added a feather to her cap- the talented actress has now officially graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media (BMM) from the prestigious Jai Hind College in Mumbai. The actress last appeared in the show Suman Indori, which went off-air recently. She beautifully managed her acting work and studies, making her a perfect example of beauty with brains.

Taking to her Instagram, Ashnoor posted a bunch of photos and videos showcasing the insights from her convocation day. For the special moment, Ashnoor wore a floral dress under the black robe and completed her look with a hat. She proudly received her certificate during the convocation. From posing with her parents, who are proud of Ashnoor, to taking selfies with classmates, her girl gang, and teachers, the young diva captured every moment of her special day.

Watch video here-

Not just that, in one of her stories, Ashnoor penned a big note thanking her teachers for the lessons and motivation, saying, “A big thanks to my professors, more so my mentors throughout this 3-year journey…

@naziya khan mam, you didn’t just give the best career advice to us, but also exemplified what a thriving professional and today’s woman should be like..!

@saishetty88 sir (a walking Wikipedia literally) indeed अंतः नूतनः आरम्भः अस्ति Thank you for being you-Someone I’ll always look up to, with tons of respect.”

Thanking her mother and father, Ashnoor wrote, “The people who made me who I am, the ones I have utmost respect for. Thank you for everything mom dad, for being my constant supporters, always @kauravneet79 @gurmeetsingh0911.”

We also congratulate Ashnoor Kaur on the big milestone and wish her a bright future ahead.