Suman Indori Upcoming Twist: Vikram forces Suman to marry him; Can Teerth save Suman?

Suman Indori the Colors television show produced by Studio LSD has seen engaging drama with Suman (Ashnoor Kaur) and Teerth (Zain Imam) getting Devika and Chandrakant Mittal arrested for the death of Rishi. However, Chandrakant took the crime upon himself and requested the police to set Devika free as she was not involved in anything. Devika along with Vikram (Angad Hasija) plotted the kidnap of Bhoomi and forced Suman to come there.

The upcoming episode will see Suman reach the hideout as planned by Vikram. For the sake of Bhoomi’s well-being, Suman will be forced into marrying Vikram. Suman will be reluctant all through but will be forced to get dressed as the bride. Vikram will forcibly plan to marry Suman. On the other hand, Teerth will get to know the place where Suman and Bhoomi are kept and will come to the place to save them.

As we know, the show is ending this week and the actors are wrapping up their shoot for the show soon. The show had its share of loyal fans.

Will Teerth save Suman?

Suman Indori the new Colors show produced by Prateek Sharma’s Studio LSD is the story of Suman who owns a Chaat Bhandaar and is the breadwinner of her house. How her journey meets with political aspirations and love, and how she paves a path for her future is the crux of the story. Ashnoor Kaur, Anita Hassanandani and Zain Imam play lead roles in the show.