Suman Indori Upcoming Twist: Suman gets Chandrakant and Devika arrested; Devika gives a new warning

Suman Indori the Colors television show produced by Studio LSD has seen engaging drama with Suman (Ashnoor Kaur) being successful in opening the can of worms in the Mittal house. She knows now very well about Chandrakant Mittal’s intentions and his wily behaviour for power. She also knows that Chandakant will even not spare his family for his own benefit and wants power at any cost. She now stands tall in protecting Teerth’s (Zain Imam) future and stops his wedding that was happening with Kritika.

Suman has thrown the big bouncer at Devika (Anita Hassanandani) that her own husband Gururaj Mittal is the father of Kritika’s baby. This has pained Devika a lot as she herself fell flat in the plan that she deployed to trap Teerth for Kritika. We wrote about Teerth and Suman convincing Geetanjali to not stop them from calling the police to arrest Chandrakant Mittal and Devika.

The upcoming episode will see Teerth and Suman getting successful when they will finally get both of them arrested by the police. However, viewers will get a surprise as Devika will announce that she is not done yet. She will tell Suman discreetly that her next big move is happening and that Suman needs to watch for it.

OMG!!

What will that be?

Suman Indori the new Colors show produced by Prateek Sharma’s Studio LSD is the story of Suman who owns a Chaat Bhandaar and is the breadwinner of her house. How her journey meets with political aspirations and love, and how she paves a path for her future is the crux of the story. Ashnoor Kaur, Anita Hassanandani and Zain Imam play lead roles in the show.