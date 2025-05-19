Ashnoor Kaur Undergoes LASIK Surgery; Shares update

Ashnoor, who was last seen in Colors TV’s show Suman Indori, a remake of Kannada show Kendasampige and produced by Prateek Sharma’s studio LSD Pvt Ltd, is now opening up to her fans.

In fact, she was MIA (missing in action) from social media for a few days, and her fans were constantly asking where she was. Now, Ashnoor herself has revealed on her social media that she has undergone LASIK surgery and is now in the recovery phase. That is why she was not seen for a few days.

Not just this, Ashnoor also shared how her friends are showering her with love and care during this time.

This friend is none other than Surabhi Samriddhi, who is taking special care of Ashnoor in this difficult time. Ashnoor wrote with the picture, ‘Caring friends who pamper you like this’, and looking at the plates of food in the hands of both of them in the photo, it is clear that both were enjoying food sitting together.

By looking at this bonding of both, one can guess how deep this friendship is.

By the way, let us remind you that Ashnoor Kaur has taken a break from television before this. She was last seen in Suman Indori. Since then, she has not done any TV projects. But now she is ready to make a comeback and will soon be seen in a show.

In her upcoming projects, Ashnoor will be seen opposite Akshay Oberoi in the romantic drama film Tu Chahiye.

