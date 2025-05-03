Ashnoor Kaur Rings In Her 21st Birthday With Fun-filled & Lavish Party, Sneak Peek

Ashnoor Kaur is a heartthrob beauty in the Indian television world. The little girl who made her debut in acting as Prachi in the show Jhansi Ki Rani has come a long way, becoming a leading lady in TV shows. Today is a special day for this beauty as the actress rings in her 21st birthday with a bang. On her social media, the Suman Indori actress shared a bunch of photos and videos showcasing insights from her birthday bash.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ashnoor shared photos and videos from the birthday bash. To make the actress’s 21st birthday special, the room was decorated with all gold, featuring plastic balloons saying ’21’ and golden hearts that set the vibe right. Simple yet lavish, Ashnoor’s birthday was all about fun-filled moments with delicious white cake.

For her special day, Ashnoor picked a beautiful dark red mini dress featuring a sizzling slip. Her minimal makeup, open hairstyle, and pretty smile made her look all ready for her birthday celebration. Ashnoor cut the cake after blowing the candles in the mood lights, making it a picture-perfect moment. However, the actress didn’t forget to give credit to her parents, Avneet Kaur and Gurmeet Singh, for being there for her and raising her well. She said, “Thank you for everything mom dad, love you both!!! @kauravneet79 @gurmeetsingh0911.”

Ashnoor Kaur is just 21 and has become everyone’s favorite. Recently, she was seen in the Colors TV show Suman Indori, which ran for almost six to eight months. The show featured Zain Imam in the lead opposite her whole, and Anita Hassanandani played the negative lead.