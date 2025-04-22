Suman Indori’s Anita Hassanandani & Ashnoor Kaur Get Emotional As They Shoot Last Episode

The Colors TV show Suman Indori is all set to go off-air soon. The show, which began in September 2024, instantly won hearts and became a favorite of many, featuring the gorgeous Ashnoor Kaur and heartthrob Zain Imam. However, due to the declining TRP ratings, the makers have decided to end the story. The show will air its last episode on 27 April 2025. Today, the lead stars of the show shared behind-the-scenes glimpses of emotional shooting for the last episode.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ashnoor shared the story posted by co-star Anita Hassanandani. The video shows a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Ashnoor Kaur doing touch for her final shoots in the jail sequence. Ashnoor looked pretty in a green suit, while Anita wrote, “Last shot with this cutie.”

On the other hand, Ashnoor also uploaded a glimpse of Anita in the finale sequence. She is seen locked in jail and cries. Expressing her love, Ashnoor wrote, “Last shot with my gorgeous @anitahassanandani.” The video also shows Anita and Ashnoor getting emotional as they wrap up shooting the finale episode. The duo also whinnied, ‘The show is ending,’ and expressed that they are already missing the love and appreciation from fans.

Suman Indori airs on Colors TV. It is produced by Prateek Sharma under Studio LSD Private Limited. The show started on 3 September 2024, and the show is ending within a year in almost eight months.