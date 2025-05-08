Set Summer Party Ablaze In Outfits Like Avneet Kaur, Anushka Sen & Ashnoor Kaur

When it comes to fashion, the young sensations Avneet Kaur, Anushka Sen and Ashnoor Kaur always keep their best food forward, setting high standards whether nailing their look in simple attire or creating masterpieces. Let’s have a look and take inspiration from the divas to set summer party ablaze in inspired outfits.

1) Avneet Kaur’s Backless Gown

Oh-so-breathtaking! Avneet is raising the temperature high, wearing a yellow gown featuring a backless pattern with a one-shoulder bodice and flowy gown, making, flaunting her bold side. With classy sunglasses, a sunny glow and huge dangle made her look ready for evening summer parties. However, the bold lips add vibrancy to her sunshine-yellow look.

2) Anushka Sen’s Floral Two-piece

Make your golden hour glow shine bright by picking up an outfit that screams playful vibes. The actress wore a beach-printed off-shoulder crop top teamed with a matching long mermaid-like skirt. With the sunkissed glow and nude lips, she looks ready to enjoy the adventurous ride at the boat party. So are you taking cues from the diva?

3) Ashnoor Kaur’s Bubbly Look

Style your look like never before in this white and pink top and skirt. Ashnoor paired a plain white tank top teamed with a hot pink skirt featuring a thigh-high, raising the hotness bar. However, her hair secured with a scarf band, huge yellow glasses and pinkish makeup perfectly balanced her look, making her look bubbly and beautiful, perfect for summer parties and outings.