Actress Shehnaaz Gill Gets Hospitalized

Actor Shehnaaz Gill has been hospitalized following a sudden health scare, though the exact cause remains officially unconfirmed. On Monday, fellow actor and ‘Bigg Boss 18’ winner Karan Veer Mehra visited her and later shared a video update with fans on social media, urging them to keep her in their prayers.

In the clip, Karan Veer teases Shehnaaz gently while she lies on a hospital bed with an IV drip attached. “Yeh dekho bechari… what has happened to her?” he says, panning the camera to her bandaged hand. Despite feeling unwell, Shehnaaz tries to cover her face with a smile, displaying glimpses of her trademark spirit. “Hasa rha hai mujhe (He’s making me laugh),” she quips, before joking that she plans to bounce back soon and maybe even party again.

Checkout the video:

Although there has been no official statement yet, reports indicate that Shehnaaz is being treated for low blood pressure and is currently on a glucose drip to aid her recovery.

Karan Veer, preparing for a pivotal role in Omung Kumar’s next film, ends the video with a heartfelt message, saying, “I need you guys to pray really hard that this girl, with full energy, gets back as soon as possible.”

Shehnaaz, who became a household name after her appearance on ‘Bigg Boss 13’, made her Bollywood debut in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ alongside Salman Khan and was most recently seen in ‘Thank You For Coming,’ which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.