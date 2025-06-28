Shefali Jariwala Death: Rozlyn Khan Raises Doubts as Police Questions Chef, Probe Deepens

The sudden death of famous actress and model Shefali Jariwala has shocked the entertainment world. Her passing away at the age of 42 has shocked everyone. Initial reports said that the cause of her death was heart trouble, but now the matter has taken a new turn.

Mumbai Police has now started an investigation considering the case suspicious. According to sources, the police have started questioning Shefali’s house staff, especially her personal cook (chef). The purpose of the interrogation is to know what was going on in the house during her last moments and whether there is anything that has been overlooked.

Given the seriousness of the case, the police have also sent a forensic team to the spot. Her house is being thoroughly investigated so that no clue can be ignored. Although no concrete reason for her death has been revealed so far, the presence of the forensic team and the activism of the police show that the matter has now gone far beyond a simple death.

Meanwhile, actress Rozlyn Khan has also raised questions on this. She wrote in her social media post, “Shefali dies?? When she was declared dead at a private hospital, just a simple death certificate was ok to go ahead with funeral why her body sent to cooper hospital.. it’s creating doubts ..! Wo to gai .. rest in peace ..! But The thorn of doubt will always sting.”

Shefali Jariwala was known as ‘Kaanta Laga Girl’ across the country. Her famous music videos in the early 2000s made her a star overnight. She worked in films like ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’ and later also became a part of reality shows like ‘Nach Baliye’ and ‘Bigg Boss 13’.

Shefali won the hearts of people not only with her work but also by talking openly about mental health and personal struggles. Today when she is no longer among us, it is difficult for her fans to believe this.

At present, the police investigation is on and the whole nation is waiting to know what exactly happened that night which took away a shining star from us forever.

