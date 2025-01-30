Rocky Jaiswal’s cryptic post on Rozlyn Khan’s claims against Hina Khan

Rocky Jaiswal has seemingly reacted to the controversy surrounding Hina Khan after Rozlyn Khan questioned her claims about her cancer surgery. Without directly addressing the allegations, Rocky shared a cryptic message on his Instagram story, stating, “The Absence of Evidence IS NOT The Evidence of Absence.”

The controversy erupted after Hina, who has been vocal about her Stage-3 breast cancer battle, revealed that her surgery lasted 15 hours instead of the initially estimated 7-8 hours. However, Rozlyn publicly dismissed her statement, calling it an exaggeration.

Taking the matter further, Rozlyn even presented alleged proof to challenge Hina’s claim. She accused the actress of misleading people about her treatment and questioned why she had not admitted to the mistake. Rozlyn also pointed out that while some cancer patients struggle to afford wigs, Hina has been effortlessly styling them. She compared Hina’s approach to that of Sonali Bendre and Manisha Koirala, who shaved their heads publicly to challenge societal stigmas around cancer. According to Rozlyn, Hina was doing the opposite.

Amid this ongoing debate, Rocky’s cryptic post has sparked speculation among fans. Many believe it is his way of standing by Hina without engaging in a direct confrontation.

So far, Hina has not responded to Rozlyn’s remarks or addressed the claims made against her. However, Rocky’s words suggest that the actress and her close ones are aware of the controversy but are choosing not to react immediately.

As the debate continues, fans are waiting to see if Hina will break her silence or if Rocky’s indirect message will be the only response from their side.