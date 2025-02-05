Rozlyn Khan alleges death threats from Hina Khan’s team

Actor Rozlyn Khan, who has been vocal about her opposition to Hina Khan’s statements regarding her cancer battle, recently took to social media to share a series of alarming posts. She claimed she has been receiving continuous phone calls, facing mental harassment, and being pressured by unknown individuals.

Rozlyn alleged that a person linked to Hina Khan has been making repeated calls, questioning her whereabouts and future plans. She stated that she is a stage 4 cancer survivor whose treatment has been paused for recovery from physical trauma. She further mentioned that she is trying to live a peaceful life while continuing her work but is being disturbed by these calls and undue pressure.

She also made claims about being recommended for the Nargis Dutt Foundation but later being removed allegedly due to interference from Hina Khan’s PR team. According to her, she was contacted late at night and has been mentally harassed over what she intends to do next. She urged people to leave her alone and stop the abusive calls.

Rozlyn stated that her voice recordings have been taken and that she has been receiving calls from Nepal and Singapore. She claimed that efforts are being made to tarnish her reputation and that she is being pressured to take an extreme step. She also alleged that political connections and industry backing are being used against her.

In her post, Rozlyn expressed concern for her safety, saying that if anything happens to her, her mobile phone contains records of the threats she has received. She also mentioned a theft of ₹2 lakh from her home, alleging that no action was taken in that case either. Concluding her message, she stated that she has little faith in authorities but is putting everything on record.