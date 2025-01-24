After questioning Hina Khan, Rozlyn Khan accuses ‘Bigg Boss’ makers for using her for TRP

Actor Rozlyn Khan recently raised doubts about Hina Khan’s Stage 3 cancer diagnosis and accused her of using it for publicity. Taking to her Instagram stories, Rozlyn questioned Hina’s decision to participate in Bigg Boss during her chemotherapy and claimed the show’s makers were leveraging her condition for higher TRPs.

Rozlyn pointed out that doctors often advise strict social distancing for patients undergoing treatments like chemotherapy, bone marrow transplants, or organ transplants. She expressed disbelief at Hina’s ability to shoot for Bigg Boss despite the medical precautions typically required during such treatments.

“During chemo, patients are advised social distancing, especially in cases like bone marrow or organ transplants. But here, Hina Khan went ahead and shot for Bigg Boss between her chemo sessions. What kind of message is being sent out to the masses?” Rozlyn wrote in her post.

She further criticized the show’s makers, suggesting that they prioritized ratings over genuine concern for cancer awareness. “Bigg Boss called her for TRPs, and she went ahead with it. Meanwhile, other patients who follow social distancing are left to their fate,” she wrote, adding hashtags targeting Bigg Boss and its host Salman Khan.

Rozlyn also implied that the film and television industry often uses health conditions like cancer for publicity rather than creating genuine awareness. She concluded her post by stating that such actions only undermine the gravity of the disease, leaving no real impact in terms of spreading awareness.

Hina Khan has not responded to these allegations, and Bigg Boss makers have also refrained from commenting on the matter so far. Fans await clarity on the issue as Rozlyn’s accusations spark conversations online.