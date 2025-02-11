Rozlyn Khan accuses Ankita Lokhande of using Sushant Singh Rajput’s name for publicity; here’s why

Actor Rozlyn Khan, who has been vocal about her opinions regarding Hina Khan’s cancer treatment, has now responded to Ankita Lokhande’s remarks. Ankita had earlier criticized Rozlyn for targeting Hina, calling her “cheap” for questioning Hina’s health struggles.

Taking to Instagram, Rozlyn shared a series of posts addressing Ankita’s comments. She claimed that a group of TV actresses had been using fan pages to reshare her videos in an attempt to troll and harass her. Rozlyn alleged that Ankita had publicly attacked her character and accused her of being part of a groupism culture within the industry.

Rozlyn further questioned Ankita’s stance, stating that someone who allegedly used personal tragedies for a reality show should not be preaching about morality. She also brought up Hina Khan’s personal life, indirectly suggesting that Hina needed wisdom to sustain her own relationships before commenting on Rozlyn’s views.

She reiterated her stance on Hina’s cancer treatment, claiming that she had been exposing one person but another had joined in unnecessarily. Rozlyn also dismissed Ankita’s criticism, stating that she would rather ignore her.

This ongoing online exchange began when Rozlyn Khan accused Hina Khan of exaggerating her health condition. Her comments sparked a debate, leading to Ankita Lokhande’s intervention in support of Hina. Rozlyn’s latest response suggests that the controversy is far from over, with both sides firmly holding their ground.