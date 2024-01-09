I have always been a fan of scary content: Shefali Jariwala on her TV debut with Shaitani Rasmein

The elegant and gorgeous actress, Shefali Jariwala is excited to make her television debut with the Star Bharat show, Shaitani Rasmein. The show produced by Triangle Films and directed by Nikhil Sinha himself, is happy that she has bagged this substantial negative role in the show.

She talks about the aspects that she has loved about the show and about her character.

Read on here.

What do you have to say about this concept of the show ‘Shaitani Rasmein’?

Shaitani Rasmein is a thrilling wedding fantasy show that promises an innovative storyline with supernatural elements. The concept of the show is novel and refreshing.

Tell us a bit about your role.

I play Kaplika, the anti-hero in the Star Bharat show. My character is very much layered. I cannot categorise it as just grey … rather, can say it has every colour in the spectrum. That is challenging and that’s what excites me. My character Kapalika is an adventure to play. She is strong, authoritative, wicked yet vulnerable at times. There are multilayers and multiple dimensions in this character with very unique nuances.

What prompted you to take up this role?

My contribution to the narrative is huge and not just ornamental.

Also, the narrative of the show is very different from what one has seen on TV. I believe the narrative is going to set a different standard on television and I am so glad to be a part of a project that has the potential to set new standards. With Nikhil Sinha Sir’s direction and a platform as big as Star Bharat, I was convinced that this would be the correct project for my debut on TV.

What are your expectations from this role and show?

Naturally, I am expecting a lot. There is a lot of blood, sweat and tears invested in this show. And I hope and pray that it translates onscreen and that the audience likes it.

How has the shoot experience been so far?

The shoot experience has been nothing short of fantastic. The cast and crew are so talented. Every day has been a new adventure.

How do you like the horror subject personally? What do you like about the show?

I have always been a big fan of scary content. The narrative and storyline will keep the audience on the edge of their seats. With all the plot twists and turns, the audience is going to want more.