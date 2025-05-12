IWMBuzz Exclusive: Bigg Boss Star Pratik Sehajpal Shares His Emotional Journey In ‘Balma’ With Singer Sakshi Holkar

Recently, Shweta Gupta of IWMBuzz interviewed actor Pratik Sehajpal and singer Sakshi Holkar. In this interview, both of them shared many interesting things related to their new song ‘Balma’.

When asked how the idea of ​​this song came, Pratik said, ‘Everything was decided in advance. I joined this project at the last moment. I liked the song, so I said yes.’

Sakshi also said that she and the entire team have done complete justice to this song.

Pratik further said, ‘If I am free, then why not do this? Even if I get one rupee, I will use it. There was no reason to say no.’

He also talked about the thinking of ‘do your work, don’t worry about the result’. He said that one should work hard, and the result will come automatically.

When asked if he sees any improvement in his acting and dancing skills now, Pratik said, ‘I am always ready to learn. Even if the teacher is shouting, I will still learn. I am shameless in this matter. After Bigg Boss, I have become even more passionate.’

Talking about his emotions, Pratik said, ‘While shooting the song, I was missing my mother a lot. I used the same emotion in the scene and cried.’

Sakshi said that she gives her voice according to the mood of the song. She said, ‘If the song is romantic, I sing it with the same feeling. If it is an item song, then I get a little naughty in the mood.’

At the end of the interview, Sakshi thanked her fans by singing her new song ‘Balma’.