Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Naagin 7’ Cast Finalised; Show To Go On Air THIS Date

Great news has come for the audience waiting for ‘Naagin 7’. There was a long discussion about this supernatural drama of Ekta Kapoor, and now the countdown for its on-air has started.

Till now, it was believed that ‘Naagin 7’ could hit the TV screen by the end of May 2025, but now reports are coming that the show will launch after IPL 2025. According to the reports of Tellychakkar, ‘Naagin 7’ can come in front of the audience in the second week of June or the first week of July.

The ‘Naagin’ franchise has always been a favourite of the audience. As soon as this show started in 2015 with Mouni Roy and Arjun Bijlani, it reached the top of the TRP list as soon as it entered TV. Every season saw a new story, a new Naagin and a lot of drama.

After the success of ‘Naagin 6’, fans are eagerly waiting for ‘Naagin 7’. Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal and Pratik Sehajpal gave a wonderful performance in the last season, and now it will be interesting to see which Naagin will be seen in which form this time.

According to Ekta Kapoor, the casting of ‘Naagin 7’ has been finalised and intense research work is going on for the show so that the story can be made more strong.

The casting discussions for ‘Naagin 7’ have intensified now. According to media reports, Vivian Dsena and Isha Malviya can be finalised for the lead roles in this season. Vivian is considered to be the channel’s first choice for the role of Nagraj, while Isha has also indicated that she is in talks with Ekta Kapoor. At the same time, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary’s name also came up in rumours, but she has clearly said that she is not a part of the show. Apart from these, names like Avika Gaur, Chahat Pandey and Shahzada Dhami are also in the news. Although there has been no official confirmation about anyone till now, but the curiosity of the audience to see the new Naag-Naagin is visible.

So get ready, because very soon ‘Naagin’ is returning to TV, with a new season, a new Naagin and a new mysterious story.