The Outfit: Soft Sunshine in Cotton

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary lit up the streets of Spain in a light yellow cotton co-ord that looked tailor-made for sun-drenched getaways. The sleeveless top featured a vest-style silhouette, fastened at the center with a chic silver hoop, adding a playful and modern edge.

Paired with matching high-waisted trousers, the outfit felt both structured and breezy — perfect for a stroll by the beach or an alfresco brunch. She elevated the look with layered accessories, including a pearl neck chain and a slim gold chain that added a subtle sparkle without overpowering the vibe. Her brown jute tote bag and comfy flip-flop sliders in earthy tones added a practical yet stylish finish.

Makeup: Sunkissed & Glossy

Priyanka’s makeup matched the warm glow of the Spanish sun. She opted for a bronzed base with earthy brown tones sculpting her features, making her look naturally radiant. Her eyes were softly defined — no dramatic lines, just a sunlit shimmer that added depth. But it was her lips that stood out: coated in a sheer, glossy finish that gave her pout a fresh, hydrated feel. The overall effect was minimal yet magnetic, perfect for a vacation look that doesn’t try too hard yet turns every head.

Hair & Accessories: Holiday Mood On

Letting her hair flow naturally, Priyanka kept it effortless, possibly with light waves or a straight, soft fall that embraced the carefree spirit of holiday style. She topped off the look with a wide summer hat and trendy sunglasses — a nod to timeless vacation glam. Her wrist sparkled with clustered pearl bracelets, adding texture and a playful touch. The entire aesthetic whispered one word: relaxed luxury.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s light yellow ensemble isn’t just fashion — it’s a whole summer mood. From coastal walks to city cafés, this look is your next vacation inspo sorted.