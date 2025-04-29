Lehengas You Must-have From Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Wardrobe For Any Occasion

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is the undisputed queen of fashion. She has become a trendsetter when it comes to traditional fashion, especially with her enviable collection of lehengas. Whether you want to slay at the sangeet or light up any traditional occasion, her collection has lehengas that can help you grab everyone’s attention. Have a look below.

1) Organza Lehenga

These organza lehengas are in trend, and nothing can look prettier than this. Priyanka wore a beautiful pink lehenga with a plain skirt with a floral print around the border teamed with a matching floral blouse and see-through dupatta, making the look easy, breezy, and refreshing. You can wear this look for a mehendi or any other simple function.

2) Floral Printed Lehenga

Turn yourself into a ray of sunshine in this beautiful yellow lehenga, which has a multicolored floral print elevating its beauty. The actress’s thick golden lace border with a sleeveless blouse featuring a designer cut makes it a trendy choice. This lehenga will help you shine at a Haldi ceremony, puja, or any other function held during the day.

3) Black Magic Lehenga

Be the center of attraction at events, parties, or weddings in this stunning black lehenga. Priyanka nailed her look in a bead-embellished three-piece, including a blouse with full sleeves, a plunging neckline teamed with a matching shiny skirt, and a dupatta, creating a masterpiece. With dramatic makeup and accessories, she looked wow.