Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Haldi Look Is a Burst of Sunshine and Festive Chic

For her brother’s haldi celebration, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary embraced the spirit of the occasion in a colorful lehenga set that was equal parts festive, fresh, and fabulous.

The base of the look was a bright yellow lehenga, which instantly gave off warm, celebratory vibes. But what made it stand out was the playful mix of orange, blue, and silver detailing spread across the ensemble. Her sleeveless blouse featured a flattering V-neckline on both the front and back, keeping it youthful and easy-going. The skirt followed the same vibrant color story, creating a perfectly coordinated look that didn’t feel overdone.

Tying it all together was her mustard yellow dupatta, which added an elegant, traditional flair. Covered in subtle silver dots and finished with a silver and orange border, the dupatta brought in just the right amount of shimmer—perfect for a day function like Haldi, where you want to glow without going full glam.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary kept her hair simple yet striking. She wore it open, sleek, and middle-parted, with straight strands that gave the whole look a clean and polished finish. Her accessories were minimal but meaningful—classic white and gold jhumkas that matched the festive tone and a single kada on each hand that added a traditional, understated charm.

Her makeup stayed soft and radiant. With glowing skin, pink-tinted cheeks, and rosy pink lips, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary looked effortlessly fresh. The vibe was natural, dewy, and perfect for a daytime event. There was no heavy contour or dramatic eye makeup—just light, breezy beauty that let her outfit shine.

What makes this look a standout is how well it balances fun and tradition. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s haldi ensemble is the perfect style inspo for bridesmaids or sisters of the groom who want to celebrate in color, comfort, and class. From the vibrant color palette to the subtle styling, she showed us exactly how to keep it festive without going overboard.

This sunshine-drenched lehenga moment? One for the style books!