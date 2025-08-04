Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Might Quit Naagin 7 Despite Shooting Promo – Here’s Why!

Who is the leading lady of Naagin 7? This question has been making headlines for the past few months, and to date, we haven’t got the true answer. However, popular actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who is known for her acting skills, recently shot for the upcoming Naagin 7 promo, hinting that she is the Naagin this time. But there is a twist as even Priyanka is likely to quit Naagin, which is a big opportunity, sparking curiosity.

According to the reports by Saas Bahu Aur Saazish, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary recently shot the promo of the upcoming show Naagin 7. However, the actress also informed that she is likely to quit the show if the release of Naagin 7 gets delayed again. Naagin 7 is already running late for the release, and if the dates are further postponed, Priyanka might quit the show if the dates of her prior commitments clash.

However, confirmation about the same from Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is awaited.

Talking about Naagin 7, the upcoming supernatural show is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house, Balaji Telefilms. The seventh season is all set to come soon. The teaser of the same was released on Nag Panchami, July 29. As per the reports, Naagin 7 is set to launch on November 1, 2025, which also marks the tenth anniversary of the show.

Actresses like Tejasswi Prakash, Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Hina Khan, Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan, Surbhi Jyoti, Surbhi Chandna, Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassanandani, and Manek Chahal were the Naagins of the previous seasons.