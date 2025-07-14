TV News: Bigg Boss 18 Fame Kashish Kapoor’s Househelp Stealing Money To YRKKH’s Saloni Sandhu Exiting The Show

There have been major ups and downs in the television world today. Take a look at major news from Bigg Boss 18 contestant Kashish Kapoor becoming a victim of robbery, to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress exiting the show, and a farewell note.

1) Bigg Boss 18 Fame Kashish Kapoor‘s Househelp Stole Money At Her House

Kashish, on her Instagram handle, posted a short video revealing the robbery incident. She shared that on 9th July, she had to deposit money into her mother’s account. Around 1:30 in the afternoon, she opened her locker to retrieve the money, but the envelope was empty. She quickly called her cook back. She asked her cook to show his pockets, and after many requests, he showed his pocket and she found fifty thousand in it. However, the cook pinned her to the wall, asking her not to tell anyone. To save herself, Kashish left the guy; however, she tried to call the watchman, but she failed to connect. Kashish then set a trap by calling the police, which led to his arrest. However, the police told her that there were very low chances of recovering the money. Kashish expressed her disappointment and the terrible feelings she went through.

Check out the full video here-

View Instagram Post 1: TV News: Bigg Boss 18 Fame Kashish Kapoor's Househelp Stealing Money To YRKKH's Saloni Sandhu Exiting The Show

2) Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Celebrating ‘Sawan Somvar’

Today is the first Monday of ‘Sawan Somvar’. On this day, Hindus keep fast for Lord Shiva and perform puja in his honour. Celebrating this festival, Priyanka wore an all-red salwar suit while the bindi, minimal makeup, and hair made her look pretty. Sharing the selfie from the car, the actress expressed her feelings saying, “Shiv mera sakoon bhi hai, shakti bhi. #saawansomvar.”

3) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Saloni Sandhu As Charu Exits From The Show

Actress Saloni Sandhu, known for her role in Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions’ Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has exited the show. On her social media, the actress penned a heartfelt note, shared about her exit, and also expressed her gratitude, saying, “It’s not easy to say goodbye, but every journey has its end.

Playing Charu has been one of the most beautiful chapters of my life. I poured my soul into her, and in return, she gave me love, strength, lessons and countless memories I will carry forever.

To the team who trusted me with this role thank you for believing in me. To my co-actors who became family. I’ll miss our laughter, our chaos, and those silent looks that said it all.

And to the audience my strength.thank you for letting Charu into your hearts

& To all the beautiful fanpages thank you so much for every edit, every post, every moment where you made Charu shine brighter than ever. Your love means the world to me. I can’t reshare and repost all but I’ve seen your efforts, and I carry them in my heart.

With all my love,

Charu.”

Talking about Saloni’s character, Charu, she will be seen dead in the show. In the recent episode, Abhir, who is Charu’s husband, is seen hiding pain amidst Abhira’s marriage. However, Kiara notices Abhir hiding something as she spots him crying secretly.